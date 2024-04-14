Browns Reportedly Met With TCU Prospect

With the NFL Draft just weeks away, the Cleveland Browns are wrapping up their one-on-one meetings with potential draft picks.

While they only have five picks to speak of in the coming draft, the Browns plan to use them wisely and complement some of their veteran signings and re-signings with young talent.

As such, they recently met with TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (via “The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast” on Twitter).

The #Browns have met with OL Brandon Coleman from TCU. – 6’4” 313 pounds, Sr.

– Has started at both LT and LG

– 2023: 445 pass block snaps, 0 sacks Coleman was a 3-year starter and team captain in 2023. He has great length and the versatility to play either guard or tackle in… pic.twitter.com/S1BQvyHvkw — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) April 13, 2024

Coleman’s combination of size and strength make him a potentially huge asset to any team lucky enough to draft him.

However, he doesn’t have blazing speed and is a fairly raw talent, which means he isn’t regarded as a particularly high-level draft pick this year.

If last year showed the Browns anything, it’s that you can never have too many offensive lineman, as they were plagued by injuries all year long.

Additionally, Coleman got work last year at multiple positions, including LT and LG, which means he could be a guy that the Browns move around when necessary.

The scouting report on Coleman is that he has outstanding upper body strength and foot placement, but needs work with the lower body and hands.

