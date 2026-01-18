Browns Reportedly Request Second Interview With Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns suffered another rough season, going 5-12 in 2025 and missing the postseason. While the playoffs were a distant dream for the Browns entering the regular season, there was still an expectation that the franchise would take meaningful steps forward.

Cleveland’s 2025 NFL Draft class performed well in their rookie year, but now the team needs to take its next step in development. To kickstart the overhaul, the franchise parted ways with former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski was cut a raw deal with the quarterback situation on the team, though it didn’t take long for him to land on his feet, as he was recently named the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Browns are in the midst of their coaching search and have already interviewed several candidates for the position. One of the names on the circuit is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is a popular candidate this cycle.

Monken has already met with Cleveland and is now set to interview in-person via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview with the Browns in-person Tuesday, per source. This is Monken’s second interview with the team,” Fowler said.

An in-person interview with a team normally means a candidate is being seriously considered, and it’s no surprise that Cleveland would like another chance to speak with Monken. With the Ravens, Monken made them a more versatile offense, though it was still built on the strength of Lamar Jackson’s legs and the run game.

In Cleveland, Monken would likely get his choice of a quarterback, as the jury’s still out on Shedeur Sanders as the long-term starter. Monken would also have influence on the 2026 NFL Draft, finding players that would fit his preferred style of play.

Other people like current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are also in the running for the position alongside Monken.

All three candidates have strong cases to be the next Cleveland head coach, so it’ll be interesting to see how the search shakes out in the coming weeks.

