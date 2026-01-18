Analyst Names ‘Last Choice’ For Browns Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns are nearly two weeks into their coaching search as they do everything they can to find a proper successor to two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. The Browns are beginning to bring a few names back for second interviews, while other teams have now begun to finalize new head coaching hires.

The New York Giants moved quickly to hire John Harbaugh while the Atlanta Falcons locked up Stefanski on Saturday. With some of the biggest names coming off the market, the Browns need to apply a little more pressure so that they don’t end up with a candidate who one analyst recently called the “last choice” and worst possible outcome.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the group discussed Cleveland’s coaching search and which specific candidate would be a disaster.

Adam Gerstenhaber went with Mike McCarthy.

“My absolute last choice is Mike McCarthy. I do not like Mike McCarthy. I thought he was a fraudulent coach that got carried. He was a head coach for almost 20 years between two stops. He had Aaron Rodgers in his prime, his entire time in Green Bay, and then he had Dak Prescott. You had almost 20 years with a Hall of Fame quarterback and Dak Prescott, and he won once. I want nothing, zero, zilch, zip to do with Mike McCarthy.”

It’s mindsets like this that are the reason why the Browns are often the laughing stock of the NFL. This franchise has one playoff win since 1994, and no fan of this team is in a position to be shunning a respected coach like Mike McCarthy.

Gerstenhaber dismissed McCarthy’s one Super Bowl win as if it meant nothing because he has always had great quarterback play. He also has 11 playoff wins and a career .600 winning percentage, and would do wonders as a guy who can help rebuild Cleveland’s culture.

The reality is that fans and media members likely won’t have to worry about this at all, because McCarthy doesn’t sound like he is going to even be interviewing with the Browns. He spent the weekend with the Tennessee Titans, who have No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback, another top-five pick, and over $100 million in cap space.

There are plenty of exciting candidates that the Browns are well in the mix for, but McCarthy doesn’t appear to be one of them.

