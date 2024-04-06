Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

In addition to all the player and personnel changes that the Cleveland Browns have been making in 2024, they’re also making some notable uniform changes.

According to multiple sources close to the Browns, the team is changing up the facemask on their helmets, as well as their logo to match the change (via Andrew Lind on Twitter).

According to multiple sources, the Cleveland Browns are permanently returning to white facemasks and updating their logo to reflect the change on April 17: https://t.co/XvLuuphk2w pic.twitter.com/gI92gZ71YF — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) April 5, 2024

The white facemasks on their helmets will be a stark change from the dark facemasks they’ve sported previously.

The change is expected to be a permanent one and should take place on April 17.

Previously, the Browns wore white facemasks on their helmets for 20 years from 1975 to 1995, before the team moved to Baltimore.

Upon returning to Cleveland, the Browns have sported black, grey, and brown facemasks, before coming full circle this year and changing back to white.

Additionally, the team logo will also get an update to reflect the facemask change.

The white facemask is viewed as somewhat of a good luck charm for the Browns.

In addition to wearing them during their 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens two years ago, the Browns also wore white facemasks in their 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

We’ll see if the change pays dividends this season, as the Browns are one of five teams who have made significant uniform changes this offseason.

