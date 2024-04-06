Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, April 6, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

In addition to all the player and personnel changes that the Cleveland Browns have been making in 2024, they’re also making some notable uniform changes.

According to multiple sources close to the Browns, the team is changing up the facemask on their helmets, as well as their logo to match the change (via Andrew Lind on Twitter).

The white facemasks on their helmets will be a stark change from the dark facemasks they’ve sported previously.

The change is expected to be a permanent one and should take place on April 17.

Previously, the Browns wore white facemasks on their helmets for 20 years from 1975 to 1995, before the team moved to Baltimore.

Upon returning to Cleveland, the Browns have sported black, grey, and brown facemasks, before coming full circle this year and changing back to white.

Additionally, the team logo will also get an update to reflect the facemask change.

The white facemask is viewed as somewhat of a good luck charm for the Browns.

In addition to wearing them during their 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens two years ago, the Browns also wore white facemasks in their 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

We’ll see if the change pays dividends this season, as the Browns are one of five teams who have made significant uniform changes this offseason.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game

2 hours ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Hosted QB Prospect On Top 30 Visit This Week

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Deshaun Watson's Comments About His Health

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About New Browns QB

21 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor

Former Browns Top Pick Recalls Big Reaction To Being Drafted By Cleveland

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Spent Quality Time With Fans On Thursday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Makes Strong Case For Kevin Stefanski To Remain Browns Play-Caller

2 days ago

Former BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia

Versatile OT Draft Prospect Visited The Browns Wednesday

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

New Browns QB Shows Admiration For Baker Mayfield

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Browns Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy

2 days ago

Former Florida State RB Trey Benson

Field Yates' Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Likely' Moves To Bolster The Defense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets High Expectations For Next Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Gets Honest On Difficulties Of Being An NFL QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Greg Newsome II Welcomes Latest Browns Addition

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Top WR Prospect Appears To Be In Cleveland

4 days ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Lauds 'Great Signing' For The Browns

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Dobbs Speaks On Journey From Browns To 49ers

4 days ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Announces Big Event In Cleveland

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Browns RB Reveals He's Been Working Out With Nick Chubb

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Signing Notable Special Teamer

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Former Browns Defender Describes Rivalry With Steelers

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Offers Explanation To Browns Additions To QB Room This Offseason

5 days ago

Browns Nation