Fans React To Browns’ Interest In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

In a matter of days, the Cleveland Browns have greatly upgraded on the defensive side of the football.

The acquisitions of players such as defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should result in some improvement after a season in which they ranked 20th in points allowed and 25th in rushing yards given up.

Now, fans in Northeast Ohio want the team to turn its attention to the offense.

Cleveland could use another legitimate playmaker at wide receiver, partly in order to take some of the load off Amari Cooper.

The team is reportedly seriously interested in trading for Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, who appears to be on the rise.

#Browns haven't closed the door on trading for #Broncos 2020 1st round WR Jerry Jeudy despite the lack of a first round pick, source tells clevelanddotcom https://t.co/wnvu8spKHn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 21, 2023

Many Browns fans would love to see Jeudy in their team’s uniform next season.

You paid your quarterback $230M guaranteed. This is the window. Just go get him. — Matthew Herchik (@MatthewHerchik) March 22, 2023

If they’ll take a 2nd for him, I would do it — Daniel Prekopa (@Danielinthe316) March 21, 2023

I hope we make this happen — Kevin McCabe (@kev2huncho) March 21, 2023

Make it happen berry!! Cmon man — Zac Miller (@buckeye8704) March 21, 2023

The Broncos are reportedly asking for a first-round draft pick, or possibly a second-round pick and additional compensation, in return for the 23-year-old wideout, which could be a steep price.

As a result, there are some fans who want the Browns to say no deal.

Why would you ever give up a first round pick for him? That’s crazy talk. — Pirate Johnny 🏴‍☠️ (@BoatrGuy) March 22, 2023

Not worth a 2nd — Gunner (@ArmyGunner1122) March 21, 2023

Jeudy, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, emerged as the Broncos’ most productive receiver last season with 972 yards and six touchdowns.

With wideout Tim Patrick expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL last summer, perhaps they could be persuaded to part with Jeudy if the price is right.

Executive Andrew Berry has done an admirable job of stockpiling talent on this Browns squad, especially through the draft, but to put the team over the top and get it to a place it hasn’t been in for decades, he will need to continue to be aggressive.