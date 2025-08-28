Browns Reporters Are Going Viral For Heated Shedeur Sanders Debate

The Cleveland Browns have made a decision about Shedeur Sanders.

The rookie will be the third-string quarterback to start the season.

That decision has rubbed some people the wrong way and, as expected, it has been a polarizing subject, like all things related to Sanders.

That’s why it wasn’t that surprising to see team insider Tony Grossi and ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo get into it over this situation.

On Thursday’s edition of “The Really Big Show,” they went back and forth in a heated argument about Sanders and his current standing with the Browns.

“He had five series, and he went backwards on each of them,” Grossi said.

“He played with the 3s, Tony. Four of the five guys got waived the next day. That doesn’t mean anything?” Rizzo replied.

“No!” Grossi exclaimed.

Oh boy. Grossi and Rizz GOT INTO IT over Shedeur Sanders again 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/R3UnqXCL0G — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 28, 2025

Grossi, who has always been critical of the Colorado product, claimed that Sanders failed to improve from his first preseason game.

More than that, he pointed out that Sanders regressed in the preseason finale, showing that he’s not ready to take the field right now, or at least not in a better position than Dillon Gabriel.

Rizzo, a diehard Sanders fan, blamed the Browns for playing Sanders with backups and third-stringers, noting that he’s talented enough to play and that the Browns didn’t put Sanders in a position to succeed.

Notably, that narrative, which has gotten plenty of traction on social media, makes little sense.

Gabriel was a third-round pick and Sanders was a fifth-round selection, which is why Gabriel is currently ahead on the depth chart.

