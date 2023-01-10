Browns Request Permission To Interview Two More DC Candidates

It has been less than 24 hours since the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and they are moving forward quickly to find his replacement.

Previously reported are requests by the Browns to the Patriots to interview Jerod Mayo and the Steelers for Brian Flores.

Both men served as linebackers coaches for their respective teams in 2022.

In addition, two more candidates are being considered.

Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz, the Philadelphia Eagles DC during their Super Bowl Championship season in 2017, is one of the candidates.

He is currently a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans, a position he had since 2021.

Schwartz, 56, started his NFL career in Cleveland as a personnel scout in 1993 during the Bill Belichick era so this would be a reunion for him with the Browns.

If the Browns make a change at defensive coordinator a name to watch is Jim Schwartz, former Lions HC & DC w/ Tenn, Buff & Philly. Got his start as a Browns scout under Belichick. Also speaks the language of the Ivy Leaguers & embraces analytics. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 9, 2023

The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland's also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass't Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2023

Sean Desai

Sean Desai, 39, is currently the Seahawks’ associate head coach for defense.

The #Browns have put in a request to interview #Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai for their vacant DC job, source said. He's been impressive in Seattle, and brings the Cleveland candidate list to three — Jerod Mayo and Brian Flores are the others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

He worked his way up through the coaching ranks with the Chicago Bears where he was the defensive quality control coach, the safeties coach, and the defensive coordinator (2021) during his tenure with the Bears from 2013-2021.

Desai is an attractive candidate to Berry and company because he has a doctorate in educational administration from Temple University.

He is known for being an outstanding teacher which could aid in fixing the communications issues that plagued the Browns in 2022.

Desai is focused on the playoffs first as the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Wildcard Weekend.