Browns’ Rookie Class Could Be A Turning Point

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot over the past two decades or so.

They’ve failed to be as competitive as they were in their early days, and a lot of that has had to do with subpar quarterback play.

That has also led many fans and analysts to overlook them.

Fortunately, things might finally change this season.

At least, that’s how Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels.

In his latest column, he pointed out that the Browns added a promising group of rookies into the mix, and they could be just what the team needs to get over the hump, not only for now but for many years to come:

“A Full Rookie Class,” Knox wrote of the Browns’ biggest reason for optimism. “Cleveland’s 2025 draft class is brimming with potential, as players like defensive tackle Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. could all be future mainstays of the roster. There’s even a chance that third-round pick Dillon Gabriel or rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will beat out Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and finally give Cleveland a long-term answer under center. Potential doesn’t win games, but a fresh start with several new faces will provide a lot more optimism than another year of trying and failing to make it work with Watson.”

Granted, Andrew Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft has never been great, but he rarely had much to work with because of everything the team had to give up to get Deshaun Watson.

On paper, the Browns addressed most of their needs with the additions they made, and they seemingly made the most of the plethora of selections they had.

Of course, drafting two quarterbacks was a strange move, especially with Dillon Gabriel going in the third round, but it will all be worth it if at least one of them turns out to be good.

It’s never wise to count on first-year players to turn things around overnight, but this team had more talent than the average three-win team, and it looks like they’re finally heading in the right direction.

NEXT:

Browns’ Backfield Plans Could Take A Big Turn