Browns Rookie Could Be A Breakout Star

The Cleveland Browns have struggled through the early weeks of the 2025 season, but rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has quickly become a bright spot.

The second-round pick from Ohio State is turning heads with his explosive burst and sharp vision, providing the franchise with rare optimism during a difficult start.

Super Bowl champion Je’Rod Cherry recently highlighted a specific play from that Ravens game that caught his attention from the sideline.

“You should really be encouraged. I saw something from the sideline. The Browns were heading toward the end zone, and Marlon Humphrey — a cornerback, an All-Pro, a big-time player — came up to try to make a tackle on Quinshon. Quinshon was running a traditional old-school sweep to the outside, and he kicked it into another gear and blew by him. I thought, ‘Okay, we’ve got something here,” Cherry said on ESPN Cleveland.

Both @egoldie80 and @JRCherry3 have SUPER high expectations for Quinshon Judkins. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/2mVaByiSzt — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 16, 2025

His Week 2 performance against the Baltimore Ravens showcased exactly why Cleveland selected him.

Despite the team’s 41-17 loss, Judkins ran 10 times for 61 yards behind an offensive line that struggled against Baltimore’s defense.

His runs displayed the burst, balance, and vision that made him an attractive draft target after Nick Chubb’s departure.

The moment Cherry described perfectly captures what makes Judkins special.

His ability to shift into another gear against elite competition like Humphrey demonstrates the playmaking potential that could reshape Cleveland’s offense.

His power-and-agility style fits exactly what the Browns wanted in their backfield.

Judkins has impressed despite missing most of training camp while dealing with legal issues.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been gradually increasing his workload, clearly believing the rookie can help turn things around.

As Judkins continues adjusting to NFL speed, he appears ready to assume a major role in Cleveland’s ground game moving forward.

