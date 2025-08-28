Browns Rookie Could Be Poised For Big Role

The Cleveland Browns didn’t add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They ultimately signed Isaiah Bond, which was essentially like taking a Day 2 selection, but that was a late addition.

However, that doesn’t mean that they didn’t add an elite pass-catcher.

Bowling Green star Harold Fannin Jr. turned some heads in his final year in college, and he looks like a potential sleeper to be one of the most productive rookies this season.

At least, that’s how Dan Graziano feels.

In his latest column, the ESPN analyst predicted that Fannin will have a big role right out of the gate, even with David Njoku also there:

“Don’t be surprised if … rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. catches a lot of passes. Incumbent David Njoku is still a part of the plans, don’t get me wrong. But I think we’re going to see a lot of plays with Njoku and Fannin on the field together. And whoever’s playing quarterback for the Browns — which is Joe Flacco at the moment — will have an easy time finding the rookie,” Graziano wrote.

Fannin led the FBS with a whopping 117 receptions for 1,555 receiving yards.

He’s a master of piling up yards after the catch, not to mention a perennial mismatch in the open field because of his big, yet agile frame.

Njoku is looking to get a contract extension and should be ahead of him in the pecking order, at least to start the season, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns either trade him if things don’t go well or turn to Fannin at some point in the year.

Having Joe Flacco behind center spells great news for the rookie tight end, as he won’t hesitate to let it fly and find him with his deep throws.

Fannin is a rookie, so people need to tame expectations.

But from a potential and talent standpoint, he has all the tools to be among the rookie leaders in production this season.

NEXT:

Carson Schwesinger Earns Notable Training Camp Award