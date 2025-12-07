Browns Rookie Could Have A Big Day Against Titans

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns have a highly winnable matchup on Sunday with the 1-11 Tennessee Titans and are looking to put the Week 13 letdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the past. Tennessee has lost seven in a row and has already fired its head coach, so this will easily be Cleveland’s best chance at an easy win all year.

It will be quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ third career start, and he can pick up a second win in three starts. He could solidify his role as the starter through the rest of the season.

As exciting as it is to finally see him contributing, there’s another rookie who could be in for a big performance on Sunday.

Mac Blank shared on X that running back Quinshon Judkins has an ideal matchup on Sunday to produce the best game of his young career.

Judkins has been the focal point of the offense since Week 2, and if the coaches lean on him as they should, he should be able to churn out his second career 100-yard game.

“Titans defense gives up an average of 4.6 yards per carry, 25th in the league. Quinshon Judkins averages 3.39 yards after contact which is 8th in the NFL If the Browns can’t get Judkins his 2nd 100yd rushing game on Sunday, its coaching malpractice,” Blank posted on X.

Judkins has been a workhorse since his debut, but he is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry as defenses haven’t had to shift a whole lot of attention to stopping Cleveland’s passing game. However, he did have 109 yards from scrimmage in Week 13 against the Niners, so perhaps Sanders’ ability to push the ball down the field can continue opening up running lanes for his fellow rookie.

Tennessee has surrendered at least 20 points in all but one of its games this season, so the Browns could benefit greatly from putting up some crooked numbers against the Titans.

Hopefully, Judkins can feast on a defense that is ripe for the picking and lead the Browns to a fourth win.

