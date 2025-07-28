Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Juan Thornhill Takes Big Jab At Browns Fans

Juan Thornhill Takes Big Jab At Browns Fans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Juan Thornhill Takes Big Jab At Browns Fans
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans were all on board when the team signed Juan Thornhill a couple of years ago.

He was a proven winner with Super Bowl experience who would provide veteran leadership and make impact plays at safety.

Unfortunately, that was rarely the case.

Whether it was because of injuries or flat-out subpar play, he failed to live up to the expectations.

Even so, in a recent chat with The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, he blamed the fans for the narrative around him, stating that the film showed that he actually played well:

“You can’t read into what the media is saying about me,” Thornhill said. “Because if you sit back and you watch the film of what I did in Cleveland, I had a lot of good plays. Some of the Cleveland people just tried to bash my name a little bit. If you sit there and really watch the film, I made a lot of plays and was very productive in that defense.”

Of course, the fans will respectfully disagree with pretty much everything he said.

The former second-round pick saw his production take a huge dive after signing a three-year, $21 million contract in Cleveland, even when he was healthy.

That reached an all-time low in the Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints when Derek Carr found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep throw and Thornhill barely tried to tackle him, jogging instead of going full speed and failing to prevent a score.

Thornhill also got in numerous altercations with the fans on social media, and it’s pretty obvious that he’s just not going to be held accountable for his subpar play and even worse attitude.

Now, with Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the picture, he will have to embrace a big role with the Pittsburgh Steelers right out of the gate.

It’ll be interesting to hear what he has to say if he doesn’t live up to the expectations.

NEXT:  Insider Calls For A Shift In Browns' QB Focus
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation