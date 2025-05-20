Myles Garrett Is Training With Cowboys Star

When elite edge rushers come to mind in the NFL, Myles Garrett consistently ranks among the best.

Few players reach his level of dominance, but Micah Parsons belongs in that exclusive group.

The Dallas Cowboys star has accumulated an impressive 52.5 sacks in just four seasons, establishing himself as a quarterback’s worst nightmare.

What makes this situation more intriguing is that Garrett and Parsons have been spotted training together during the offseason.

This collaboration between two defensive titans has created significant buzz throughout the NFL community.

“Browns Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons appear to be training together this offseason,” NFL reporter Grant Puskar noted while sharing the video.

#Browns Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons appear to be training together this offseason: (via IG) pic.twitter.com/rNQouakRkf — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) May 20, 2025

Watching two premier pass rushers refining their techniques together presents a fascinating development for fans.

During the season when Garrett captured Defensive Player of the Year honors, Parsons finished third in voting after recording 14 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Though the Cowboys linebacker hasn’t secured the prestigious award yet, he remains among the most formidable defenders in the league.

Parsons even attempted to recruit the Cleveland Browns star before Cleveland secured him with a substantial four-year, $160 million extension in March.

This contract not only kept Garrett with the organization but also made him the highest paid non quarterback in NFL history, a distinction he rightfully earned.

