Browns Rookie Drawing Praise From Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns had to change their plans for this season.

Quinshon Judkins was projected to be at the top of the running back depth chart, but with the rookie possibly facing an NFL suspension stemming from his recent arrest, that may no longer be the case.

Now, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson could be in for a bigger role.

So far, so good for the fourth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has been quite impressed with him.

“He’s very mature even though for his age,” Stefanski said. “I don’t think he’s yet 21. I think he’s our only player that’s not yet 21, but he’s very mature, very intelligent, and then he’s a productive player when the ball’s in his hands. He is another player that we’re seeing what he can do, see what he’s capable of, but really has the right makeup.”

Sampson looked like a potential NFL starter during his college days at the University of Tennessee.

He’s the type of explosive, big-play running back who can make a defense pay when given an inch of space.

Judkins may be looking at something close to a six-game suspension, and that would leave the door wide open for Sampson.

The Browns could turn to veteran Jerome Ford as the primary ball carrier, with Sampson operating as a change-of-pace, third-down back.

But even if that’s the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sampson take over the starting role at some point this season.

