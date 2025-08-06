Browns Rookie Earning Major Recognition At Camp

The Cleveland Browns found a true diamond in the rough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has looked the part of a starter since he was selected at No. 33 overall.

Based on Schwesinger’s performances, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently listed him among the biggest winners in NFL training camps.

“It hasn’t all been doom and gloom at the Factory of Sadness. After the sudden retirement of inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, the Browns badly needed someone to step into that void. From all indications, second-round rookie Carson Schewisnger is more than up to the task. The former UCLA standout has consistently impressed in camp, drawing praise from coaches and teammates alike. There’s a real chance that if Schwesinger keeps this up, he’ll open the regular season as not only a three-down starter but also the ‘green dot’ defensive signal-caller. And that in what’s shaping up to be another long season in Cleveland, Schwesinger will be a bright spot,” Davenport wrote.

Even if Hicks hadn’t retired, it looked like Schwesinger was going to be an every-down player.

However, the fact that he’s already in the mix to be the defensive signal-caller speaks volumes about his impressive performances and work ethic.

Schwesinger was a walk-on at UCLA and ultimately climbed his way to a breakout year last season.

He’s an impressive athlete with great ball-hawking instincts.

He has the speed and lateral quickness to chase opponents from sideline to sideline, and he’s swift to react in zone coverage and in tight spaces.

Schwesinger is also physical enough to hold his ground against bigger players.

He has great recognition and an ability to anticipate throws by reading the quarterback, and, though not known as a pure pass rusher, he can provide pressure.

He obviously doesn’t have a lot of experience, but that makes him a perfect player to mold into what the Browns need him to be.

