Joe Flacco Gets A Strong Endorsement From Former Player

At present, five signal callers are battling for the starting job in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Flacco brings veteran leadership while Kenny Pickett offers mobility and experience. The Browns signed Tyler Huntley to bolster depth.

Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel represent the future but face steep learning curves.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o recently shared his perspective on Good Morning Football when asked who should start against Cincinnati.

“It’s going to be Joe Flacco. Out of all those quarterbacks, even if you had 20 quarterbacks, you’ve only had history with one, and that’s Joe Flacco. He’s the only quarterback, that’s been in the locker room before that’s played games for you, that’s produced in any type of way for you, that’s Joe Flacco. I’m going with Joe Flacco because, at least, I know he’s gonna be there tomorrow and, hopefully, the future,” Te’o said.

Te’o’s endorsement aligns with what many observers see developing in Berea. The 40-year-old Flacco has reportedly turned in his strongest practices of camp.

His familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system gives him a clear advantage over the competition.

Pickett continues dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited his participation.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback needs consistent practice time to fully grasp Cleveland’s offensive concepts.

Both rookies have shown flashes during camp sessions. Gabriel currently holds a slight edge over Sanders on the depth chart.

However, both players are still adjusting to the NFL level.

Joint practices with Carolina and upcoming preseason games will provide additional evaluation opportunities.

Yet if current trends continue, Cleveland may have already identified their Week 1 starter.

