Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Gets A Strong Endorsement From Former Player

Joe Flacco Gets A Strong Endorsement From Former Player

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Flacco Gets A Strong Endorsement From Former Player
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

At present, five signal callers are battling for the starting job in Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Flacco brings veteran leadership while Kenny Pickett offers mobility and experience. The Browns signed Tyler Huntley to bolster depth.

Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel represent the future but face steep learning curves.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o recently shared his perspective on Good Morning Football when asked who should start against Cincinnati.

“It’s going to be Joe Flacco. Out of all those quarterbacks, even if you had 20 quarterbacks, you’ve only had history with one, and that’s Joe Flacco. He’s the only quarterback, that’s been in the locker room before that’s played games for you, that’s produced in any type of way for you, that’s Joe Flacco. I’m going with Joe Flacco because, at least, I know he’s gonna be there tomorrow and, hopefully, the future,” Te’o said.

Te’o’s endorsement aligns with what many observers see developing in Berea. The 40-year-old Flacco has reportedly turned in his strongest practices of camp.

His familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system gives him a clear advantage over the competition.

Pickett continues dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited his participation.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback needs consistent practice time to fully grasp Cleveland’s offensive concepts.

Both rookies have shown flashes during camp sessions. Gabriel currently holds a slight edge over Sanders on the depth chart.

However, both players are still adjusting to the NFL level.

Joint practices with Carolina and upcoming preseason games will provide additional evaluation opportunities.

Yet if current trends continue, Cleveland may have already identified their Week 1 starter.

NEXT:  Unexpected Browns Rookie Making A Roster Push
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation