Greg Newsome Gets Honest About His Future In Cleveland

Greg Newsome II faces a pivotal season in Cleveland. The cornerback is playing under his fifth-year option worth $13.37 million after dealing with injury troubles last year.

He missed the entire 2024 training camp following hamstring surgery and battled setbacks throughout the season.

The stakes just got higher. Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Tuesday’s practice, thrusting Newsome into a more prominent role in the Browns’ secondary.

When reporters asked about his long-term future in Cleveland, Newsome offered insight into his mindset heading into this crucial campaign.

“I’ve said it since the day I was drafted, I want to be a Brown for life,” Newsome said. “And in order to do that, I gotta hold my end of the bargain. So I gotta go back to being that player that I know can be.”

Emerson’s injury reshapes Cleveland’s defensive backfield. Newsome now becomes the clear number two cornerback alongside Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.

Before the injury, both players shared starting duties with Newsome often sliding into the slot during nickel packages while Emerson worked outside.

That rotation is now history. Newsome will handle outside duties full-time, which aligns with his stated preference.

The 6-foot, 192-pound defender has voiced his desire to be viewed as an outside corner rather than a slot specialist. His reps were split evenly in 2022, but he spent more time inside over the past two seasons.

At 25, Newsome enters camp showing encouraging signs. His recovery from hamstring surgery appears complete, and early reports suggest he’s moving well.

This season represents more than just football for Newsome. It’s his chance to prove he belongs as a cornerstone piece in Cleveland’s secondary while positioning himself for a long-term extension.

