Browns Rookie Earns Praise For Breakout Week 14 Performance

The Cleveland Browns lost another game they should’ve won. Losing to one of the worst teams in the league is far from encouraging, but it wasn’t all negative. Despite the loss to the Tennessee Titans, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. proved to be one of the best in the game.

With that in mind, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus had nothing but praise for him:

“Rookie of the Week: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns,” McGuinness wrote. “In what has been a tough season for the Browns, their rookie draft class has been a reason for optimism. Third-round pick Fannin Jr. delivered the best game of his NFL career to date, earning a 90.3 PFF receiving grade and averaging 2.85 yards per route run, both single-game career highs.”

This type of performance is becoming regular for the Bowling Green product. It’s hard to believe that NFL scouts watched him wreak havoc in college and still allowed him to be the sixth tight end taken in his class.

Of course, there were some reasons to have doubts about his dominance, given the lack of high-end competition he faced in college. Nevertheless, his tape was the only thing more impressive than his stats.

Fannin has been one of the most impressive rookies this season. He has all the tools to be the focal point of the passing game for years to come.

And with Shedeur Sanders showing a willingness to sling the pigskin down the field, he could be in for some big performances. Fannin’s ability to pile up yards after the catch has proven to be special in the NFL. This has been a tough season for the Browns, to say the least.

At least, it looks like they should be all set for the future.

