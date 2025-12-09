Chris Simms’ New Breakdown Of Shedeur Sanders Will Excite Browns Fans

Fewer players were talked about before, during, and after the 2025 NFL Draft than Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was a polarizing prospect coming into the night, and with a pre-draft grade as high as a first-round pick and as late as a fifth-rounder or later, there was a lot of speculation about where he’d end up.

As we now know, the Cleveland Browns ended up selecting him in the fifth round, pursuing Sanders despite taking another quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, in the third round.

While it seemed like Gabriel was their preference earlier in the year, Sanders’ performance in Week 14 showed the team what his ceiling could be in this league, which could be higher than Gabriel’s, at least to this point.

Browns fans have been particularly vocal about Sanders’ monster game in Week 14, and other analysts have given him plenty of props as well.

One such analyst is Chris Simms, who spoke highly of Sanders on his show, “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.”

“Shedeur looks the part, to me. He plays big, his arm looks strong. I know he’s not perfect in every decision and all that, but I think he’s got a great overall feel for the game,” Simms said.

In Simms’ eyes, Sanders does a lot of things well, which could bode well for his future with the Browns and in the league as a whole. His decision-making was solid throughout the Tennessee Titans game, and while he made a crucial mistake with a late-game interception, there were enough positive moments for people like Simms to sing his praises.

The Browns have struggled with finding the right quarterback for over 20 years.

It’s early, but there are some signs that Sanders could be the player they’ve been looking for.

NEXT:

Browns Quietly Reach A Troubling Milestone