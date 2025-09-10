Browns Rookie Earns Top NFL Grade After Debut

The Cleveland Browns found a special player in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carson Schwesinger earned praise and respect from the day he arrived, and the linebacker was as good as advertised in his regular-season debut.

According to PFF analyst Lauren Gray, Schwesinger was given a 90.0 grade, which was third-best among all NFL rookies and top-five among all linebackers.

“Schwesinger graded out as the fifth-best linebacker in Week 1, making impact plays at every defensive phase. He stopped Chase Brown for a five-yard loss late in the fourth quarter, one of his three tackles across 20 run-defense snaps. He recorded a quarterback hit on four designed pass rushes. He also made a coverage stop, again against Brown, late in the third quarter, limiting a screen play to a one-yard gain. In all, the former UCLA Bruin finished with six tackles, two assists and two stops in his regular-season debut,” Gray wrote.

Schwesinger trailed only Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (90.2) and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (90.4) among rookies.

He made an immediate impact in the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, getting to the quarterback, stuffing the run, and making play after play.

The Browns were always impressed with Schwesinger’s work ethic and relentless motor, and he showed why.

They desperately needed someone to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and it looks like they’ve found their guy.

Schwesinger is a hard-hitting player with great instincts who’s never going to give up on a play, and he helped neutralize Brown after an impressive opening drive.

It’s hard to accept moral victories, but fans have to feel great about Schwesinger’s performance.

