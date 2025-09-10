Denzel Ward Raves About Browns Defender

The Cleveland Browns need everybody to be on the same page this season.

That was certainly the case in Week 1, at least on defense.

It was lights out from start to finish, holding the Cincinnati Bengals’ high-flying offense to just seven yards in the second half and 95 net passing yards overall.

That’s why Denzel Ward tipped his hat to fellow cornerback Greg Newsome II.

“Greg’s a great player. No. 1 corner. He showed that. I don’t even know if he gave up a catch. But just being able to stay tight in coverage and make plays. He’s in a great position right now. He’s gonna make a lot of money coming here soon. He’s a No. 1 corner. Great player for us. He’s doing his thing out there,” Ward said.

Newsome’s performance has been a talking point, and rightfully so.

He played one of the best games of his career when all eyes were on him.

He entered the season as a potential trade candidate, given his contract situation and the presence of Martin Emerson Jr.

Then, with Emerson suffering a season-ending injury, Newsome regained his role as a crucial player in the secondary.

He has had an up-and-down career, yet he was clearly focused in the AFC North matchup.

The Browns held Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to a combined five receptions for 59 yards and zero touchdowns, which is no small feat when facing two 1,000-yard wide receivers.

The Browns will now face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson put up 209 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three total touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a 40-point performance in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Yet, with the Browns’ defense playing like this, it could slow him down as well.

