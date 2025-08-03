The Miz Fires Back At Harsh Browns Ranking

On the heels of a disastrous 3-14 season, there is a lot of pressure on the Cleveland Browns to turn things around and show some sort of improvement to show that last season was more of an aberration than a trend.

Expectations are low, but not if you ask WWE superstar The Miz, who recently shut down some major concerns about this team heading into the upcoming season.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Jim Rome Show, Miz told Rome that some rankings have the Browns projected to be the worst team in the NFL, which he finds ridiculous.

“The Browns were ranked, in one of the rankings, 32nd. You think we’re gonna be the worst team in all the NFL with Myles Garrett on our team? You’re kidding me. The defense is stout. The defense is gonna be great, and, hopefully, we can get a running game going to where we would be able to play a slow game, run the ball, and play Cleveland Browns football,” The Miz said.

"You think we're gonna be the worst team in all the NFL with Myles Garrett on our team?! You're kidding me."@WWE Superstar @mikethemiz is the most optimistic Cleveland Browns fan I've met. pic.twitter.com/oKPSTMC4PE — Jim Rome (@jimrome) August 2, 2025

Miz makes a great point in noting what Cleveland’s philosophy could be in 2025.

Cleveland had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season and also had the league’s worst turnover differential, so a great way to counteract that would be to focus on defense and ball control.

It’s unlikely that a team that only added Diontae Johnson to a lackluster wide receiver room this offseason, and also is currently conducting a four-man quarterback competition, is planning on airing it out in 2025.

Cleveland spent a pair of high draft picks on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to overhaul this backfield while also bringing in talented third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr., so we could see a lot more smashmouth football in 2025.

Cleveland could very well be the worst team in the NFL in 2025, but there is certainly a blueprint for the Browns to surprise some folks.

