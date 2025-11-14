Browns Rookie Is Already Getting Major Respect Around NFL

Quinshon Judkins is making an impression on the Cleveland Browns’ fan base, even if the offense is struggling. The rookie running back is averaging 70.1 yards per game and has rushed for five touchdowns.

Analyst Mac Blank has pointed out that Judkins is showing real promise and a keen ability to get past the defense, and he is thriving even when the odds are against him.

Defenders have already started to take notice of his presence, often creeping into the box whenever he’s on the field. That kind of respect is rare for a rookie, but it also speaks volumes about the type of explosiveness he has shown.

“Just once this season I want to see Quinshon Judkins in a situation where the defense respects the pass and isn’t selling out to stop the run. The fact he’s still producing vs 8/9 man boxes is crazy,” Blank wrote on X.

Judkins’ Vision and Burst Offer a Needed Spark

Everyone knows that the Browns are struggling on offense, ranking among the worst in the league when it comes to scoring. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have some promising players, such as Judkins.

Watching him, it’s easy to see why so many people are intrigued by the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. He can read the field quickly and is able to make the right decisions instantly. That mix of speed and smarts has numerous people calling on the Browns’ coaching staff to put the ball in his hands more often.

This is especially important because the Browns’ receivers have been dropping passes, and Dillon Gabriel keeps getting sacked. With offensive coordinator Tommy Rees taking over play-calling duties, perhaps Judkins will get more opportunities.

With the season slipping away and the Browns dropping further back in the AFC North, they can no longer afford to leave one of their most promising weapons on the sideline.

