Dawand Jones Reveals Potential Return Timeline

The Cleveland Browns lost a crucial player early in the season. Left tackle Dawand Jones couldn’t even make it to the midway point of the campaign, sustaining yet another season-ending injury.

He had shown promise, but he’s looking at a long way back, and Jones recently revealed his potential return timeline.

“Browns OT Dawand Jones, who is out for the season with an LCL tear in his knee and a hamstring avulsion, spoke today and said his return timeline is 6-9 months. Jones said he expects to be back for OTAs next spring. He said he would love to play RT but he’ll line up wherever the team needs him,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Dawand Jones’ Injury History Raises Questions About His Future in Cleveland

He has talent, and it’s not like he’s to blame for his injuries. Nevertheless, availability is the best of abilities, and the Browns just can’t trust a player who has suffered a season-ending injury every year since he was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns need to revamp their offensive line, especially at both tackle spots. Jack Conklin is missing games as well, and Cam Robinson isn’t more than a backup.

They could run it back with guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio and center Ethan Pocic on short-term contracts. Even so, they would need to add young talent for the future, as those players may be close to retirement.

As for Jones, it will take a lot of convincing that he deserves another shot with Cleveland. Injuries are the worst part of the game, but there’s no place for a player who can’t stay on the field, especially at such a crucial position.

