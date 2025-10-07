Browns Rookie Is Already Surpassing Expectations

The Cleveland Browns found a true star in Quinshon Judkins.

The Ohio State rookie has been Cleveland’s lone offensive bright spot, even in the losses.

And as pointed out by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, he’s on pace to have an outstanding first year in the league.

With 110 rushing yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he’s now up to 347 rushing yards for the season, which is good for the ninth-most in the league.

That’s despite missing Week 1 and not being heavily involved in Week 2, and he’s currently on pace to finish the season with 1,388 rushing yards.

With a 110-yard rushing performance in London, Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is now ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (347), despite playing one fewer game. Judkins is on pace for 1,388 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/hvCcl4FmoZ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 6, 2025

In the past two weeks alone, he’s logged 281 total yards and two touchdowns.

He’s just four rushing yards shy of No. 7 pick Ashton Jeanty, and he has more rushing yards than stars like Kenneth Walker III, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, De’Von Achane, and Alvin Kamara.

The Browns needed someone to carry Nick Chubb’s torch for years to come, and it didn’t take long before he proved to be that guy.

Dillon Gabriel will continue to take the reins of the offense going forward, which means the Browns will need to rely heavily on the running game to take some pressure off the rookie quarterback’s shoulders.

The present is bleak, but the future seems quite bright for the Browns and their young rookies.

