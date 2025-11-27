Browns Rookie Is Drawing Comparisons To Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback behind center. Shedeur Sanders did enough to buy himself some more time as the starter, and he’ll get the nod to lead the offense against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sanders’ larger-than-life personality has been a subject of debate dating back to his days in college. Where some see confidence, others see arrogance and entitlement. Whatever the case, no one can deny that he’s the type of guy who often takes ownership of the room.

That’s why Browns analyst Nick Wilson sees a lot of Baker Mayfield in him.

Personality-wise, at least, they seem to be pretty similar, for better or worse.

“When Baker came in, that was the right guy at the right time with the right attitude that fit this town. Shedeur isn’t 1-for-1 the same guy, but they represent that same spark,” Wilson said.

A Fresh Start And A Locker Room Behind Him

Again, that didn’t always go in Mayfield’s favor. He rubbed some people the wrong way with his demeanor, and some reports claimed that even some of his teammates weren’t that fond of his personality at the time.

That being said, the Browns’ locker room seems to be fully on board with Sanders. And while the media has had a field day with some of his statements, he’s also been pretty upfront about knowing that he has to earn his stripes in the league and get the job done, regardless of how much confidence he has in his game.

Sanders may or may not be the answer to this team’s prayers; it’s way too early to tell that.

But for now, he’s providing a much-needed spark and giving the fans and even his own teammates a glimmer of hope.

