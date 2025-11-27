49ers Lineman Says He’s Lost Sleep Over Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns will look to build on last week’s momentum and put back-to-back wins together for the first time this season. Of course, that will be way easier said than done. They will host the San Francisco 49ers, a team that’s well-coached, savvy, and knows how to win games.

However, even though the Browns are 4.5-point underdogs at the time of writing, that’s not to say that it should be an easy game for the visitors. At least, that’s not how 49ers OT Trent Williams feels.

When asked about facing Myles Garrett, the Niners’ star tackle made a hilarious admission.

Apparently, he’s lost some sleep over the thought of going against him.

“No not yet, but I’m sure I will. I lied, yeah I have,” Williams said. “He’s one of the best to ever play and he has no weaknesses.”

Trent Williams was asked if he's lost any sleep over Myles Garrett this week: "No not yet, but I'm sure I will. I lied, yeah I have… …He's one of the best to ever play and he has no weaknesses."

Browns Ride Garrett’s Dominance Into Every Matchup

That’s the ultimate praise, as it’s coming from a fellow future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Still, Garrett definitely deserves all the praise for his performances.

He’s been the best defensive player in the game by a significant margin this season, leading all players in sacks (18) and logging 13 sacks in his past four games alone. He’s on pace to set a new record for the most sacks in a single season.

Of course, it takes much more than just one player to find success in this league. With an offense that has been struggling for most of the season, Garrett’s dominance hasn’t been translating to a lot of wins this season. Hopefully, with Shedeur Sanders now at the helm, the Browns can get something going.

With a player of Garrett’s caliber playing the best football of his life, this team should like their chances against anybody.

That’s even against one of the best offensive tackles in the game.

