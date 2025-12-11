Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Harold Fannin Jr. Drawing Elite-Level Targets In Rookie Season

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns landed multiple steals in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, of all the great players they found at prime value, Harold Fannin Jr. stands on a tier of his own.

It’s hard to imagine how this young tight end would fall to the third round after watching his college tape and numbers. Even if he didn’t play against high-end competition, his hands, ability to pile up yards after the catch, and physical dominance were just impossible to ignore.

Fast forward to today, and Fannin has already established himself as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the game.

That’s not just among rookies but overall.

According to StatMuse, Fannin is the third-most targeted tight end in the league this season. With 85 targets, he’s tied with Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts Sr. Only Cincinnati’s Jake Ferguson (90) and Arizona’s Trey McBride (127) have drawn more targets than the rookie out of Bowling Green.

To make this even more impressive, Fannin has shared the field with David Njoku all season. He would get even more targets and catches if it weren’t for his veteran sidekick.

He has the potential to be one of the league leaders in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and yards after the catch. Even if the Browns bring Njoku back in free agency as expected, he should be the starter and embrace a bigger role going forward.

Fannin is the true definition of a draft steal.

He’s just getting started, and the rest of the league should be scared right now.

Browns Nation