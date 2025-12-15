Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About His Decision Not To Retire

To say that this season has been tough for the Cleveland Browns would be a huge understatement. They’ve won three games, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them close out the year on a six-game losing streak.

This might be the Browns’ second consecutive three-win season. That can break any player’s spirit, especially one who’s nearing the end of his career.

Nevertheless, Joel Bitonio isn’t like most players. If anything, the veteran offensive lineman continues to take pride in the fact that he gets to go out there and perform for his beloved team.

Facing his potential retirement, Bitonio made it clear that he has enjoyed his decision to play this season.

“No regrets,” Bitonio said after the Browns lost to the Chicago Bears. “I’m blessed to be able to play football. (If) someone told me I got to play 12 years and counting in the NFL, I would have signed up for that a million times. So I get it. I get to go out there and play football. I have no regrets on that front.”

Bitonio mulled retirement after last season. He might reconsider walking away from the game at the end of this season.

Losing one of the best run blockers of his generation will obviously be a gut punch for the organization. His impact goes way beyond the field, as he’s also one of the leaders in the locker room.

It’s not going to be easy to find a replacement, and it would’ve been better to already have someone he could mentor to make the transition smoother. That could be the case if he decides to run it back for another season.

But if this is the end of the line, it was an incredible run.

