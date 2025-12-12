Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB

Even though the Cleveland Browns are 3-10, fans can hang their hats on the fact that it looks like the front office nailed it in the 2025 draft. This rookie class has produced multiple potential foundational pieces on both sides of the ball who should serve as pillars for Cleveland’s next great NFL team, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders could be one of those foundational pieces, as he has finally taken over as the starter after enduring a four-man competition during training camp.

He has looked promising in his three starts, most recently piling up nearly 400 total yards and four touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans, and he’ll look to build on that down the stretch as he has been named the team’s QB1 for the rest of the year.

His presence has helped another promising rookie take his game up a level.

Since taking over as the starter, Dataroma shared on X how much of an impact Sanders has had on third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

“Harold Fannin in 3 games with Shedeur Sanders as the starter, per @FantasyPtsData: +82.7% route share (5th among 30 TEs), +0.26 targets per route (6th) +23.9% target share (4th), +25% 1st read target share (4th), +2.43 yards per route (5th), +65.7 yards per game (4th).”

Fannin had his best game against the Titans, collecting eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He has been a focal point of the offense all year, and he is now becoming the main target in the passing game, which is nearly unheard of for a third-round 21-year-old rookie tight end.

It’s hard to believe he has been so productive even with a healthy David Njoku on the roster, but he has overtaken Njoku’s role and possibly pushed the free-agent-to-be out of town this offseason. The chemistry between Sanders and Fannin has been noticeable, and if things keep progressing, fans could see a lot more of this connection in 2026.

It’s not shocking that Fannin has been so good after having likely the greatest season in NCAA history for a tight end last year, but few could have expected his transition to be this seamless.

He has been a big silver lining in an otherwise disappointing season; Browns fans can hang their hats on the fact that their franchise tight end is here.

