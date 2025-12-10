Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Kurt Warner Spots Something Big In Shedeur Sanders

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

Throughout much of this season, many Cleveland Browns fans stated that if Shedeur Sanders were given the chance, he’d prove that he’s the sort of rookie quarterback who can lead his team. Now, Sanders has finally been given that chance, and he is earning great praise from many.

Kurt Warner recently discussed Sanders and what he has shown during his three starts for the Browns.

Warner celebrated Sanders’ “big-time throws” and said he’s done more than enough to be a starting quarterback in the league.

“Each game, he’s made some plays and big-time throws. Those are NFL plays that he’s making. He’s shown enough to be a starting NFL QB and lead a franchise. He’s shown the accuracy he had in college. He throws a very catchable ball,” Warner said.

Right now, the Browns are listening to Warner’s advice. They have revealed that Sanders will be the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season, although what comes beyond that isn’t clear.

Sanders had to find his footing when he was finally called upon by the Browns’ coaching staff. He had some rust to shake off and adjustments to make, and he still has room to grow, which makes his progression even more encouraging.

But his development after just a few games as a starter is promising. Many fans and analysts see a young man who is looking to prove himself and has the skill set to do it.

The growing level of confidence that Sanders has will help him mature and become an even better player, these people believe. Many think he could be the starting QB for the Browns for a long time.

The team will have several options next year, especially if they pursue another QB in the draft. This season has been filled with drama at that position, and it sounds like next year could be too, even with the great play of Sanders over the last several weeks.

The more he plays like this and the more praise he receives, the better chance Sanders has of being the Browns’ main quarterback far into the future.

NEXT:  Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday
Browns Nation