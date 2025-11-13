Browns Rookie Is Quietly Making A Big Impact In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to take a defensive tackle with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft drew mixed reviews. On the one hand, Mason Graham looked like a potential superstar at the position. On the other hand, defensive tackles rarely go that high, and there’s always plenty of value in the later rounds.

Fast forward to today, and though he got off to a bit of a slow start, the rookie is quietly dominating his matchups.

“It took some time for Graham to adjust to Cleveland’s penetrating scheme, but he has shown increasing comfort through nine games. Graham ranks fourth among all rookies in run stop percentage (3.9%). His success as a pass rusher hasn’t shown in the box score yet, but the Michigan product has been winning his matchups. Graham ranks first among rookies and 10th among 57 qualifying players in ESPN’s pass rush win rate as an interior defender (10.9%),” Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

In college, Graham was known for wreaking havoc against the run. He had some strides to make as a pass rusher, but he’s taken a big step forward in that direction since entering the league.

Mason Graham Is Finding His Footing in Cleveland’s Defense

He’s not always going to make splash plays or generate headlines. But, usually, when you don’t hear a defensive tackle’s name, that’s because he’s doing his job.

Graham clearly has the potential to be the type of pass-rushing tackle in the style of Chris Jones, Calais Campbell, or, to a lesser extent, Aaron Donald. He has that type of upside, and the Browns must allow him to grow through his mistakes.

Drafting Graham wasn’t the most exciting decision. But with just half a season of NFL football under his belt, he’s proving that it was the right one.

