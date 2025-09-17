Browns Rookie Is Turning Heads With NFL-Leading Stats

The Cleveland Browns have found a true gem.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been even more impressive than advertised through the first two games of the season.

He’s leading all first-year players in receptions (12), and he’s tied for the second-most receptions by a rookie tight end in his first two NFL games.

Also, his 111 receiving yards are third among rookies.

a great start for the rook pic.twitter.com/vAdnLGayz2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 16, 2025

Expectations were always high for the third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, most people speculated he would be brought along slowly.

Veteran David Njoku would be the undisputed starter, with Fannin taking the field in two tight end sets and eventually getting more playing time as the season went on.

It’s safe to say that the Browns thought otherwise.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has targeted him often, and Fannin has answered the call.

Fannin set records in college, and his ability to pile up yards after the catch is impressive.

He has been unfazed by the bright lights of the NFL, looking like a veteran.

The Browns’ offense hasn’t gotten much going in the first two games, but Fannin has been a bright spot.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue to find ways to get him involved in the passing game, and even with Njoku also contributing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fannin lead the position in targets, receptions and receiving yards.

