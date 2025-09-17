Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sends Cryptic Message On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns lost one of their rising stars last season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury, and the lack of updates about his health and potential return was not encouraging.

Then, the writing seemed to be on the wall when the Browns selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, leading to some speculation that Owusu-Koramoah’s career might be over.

That’s why fans have taken notice of his latest activity on social media.

As shown by Nick Pedone on X, the linebacker posted a cryptic statement on TikTok.

“Long ago, the people watched a star. One night the star seemed to have vanished from the sky. So night after night they looked, wondering if its light had died forever. What they did not know was that the star had not ended — it was preparing for a transformation. When it returned, it did not shine the same: it blazed with a radiance that marked the heavens. So too are some men who are out when the season begins. Their light is not lost — it is only preparing to burn brighter when his appointed time comes,” Owusu-Koramoah posted.

It could be read as he’s teasing a potential comeback, and that would be outstanding news for the Browns’ defense.

Unfortunately, even if that is the case, it likely won’t be until next year, as the Browns placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list this offseason.

Owusu-Koramoah had taken a big leap and established himself as one of the leaders of the defense.

He was a hard-hitting Pro Bowler who had received a big payday with a contract extension.

That’s not to say that football is the only thing that matters here.

His health should be first and foremost, and he shouldn’t put himself at risk if he returns to the field.

The doctors need to clear him, and only then should he be thinking about a potential comeback.

