Browns Rookie Made Wild Catch In Preseason Debut

The Cleveland Browns’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers provided the perfect stage for rookies to showcase their abilities.

Friday night’s matchup carried extra weight for undrafted prospects fighting for roster spots.

One of those players made the most of his opportunity when it mattered. Undrafted wide receiver Luke Floriea hauled in a spectacular one-handed grab that had the crowd buzzing and social media talking.

The play unfolded in the first half when quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced pressure from Panthers defenders.

Sanders delivered a precise 30-yard strike down the right sideline where Floriea made an athletic catch despite tight coverage.

Floriea briefly left the game with a hamstring injury after the highlight-reel reception, though Browns medical staff confirmed it was nothing serious.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already given Floriea the nickname “Rambo,” a nod to both his gritty playing style and his signature bandana look.

The Northeast Ohio native earned his contract after a strong showing in rookie camp.

His performance Friday night reinforced why the coaching staff believes in his potential.

Floriea brings speed and reliable hands to the receiver room, plus the ability to win contested catches that could prove valuable in Cleveland’s retooled offense.

The undrafted rookie has positioned himself for roles at both receiver and returner.

His camp performances had already caught plenty of attention, but making plays under the lights against live competition carries different weight.

Friday’s showing gives Floriea momentum as he continues pushing for a meaningful role when the regular season arrives.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Apologized To Deion After Preseason Debut