Shedeur Sanders Apologized To Deion After Preseason Debut

The Cleveland Browns witnessed something special on Friday as rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the team to a commanding 30-10 victory.

The performance drew praise from across the NFL landscape, including enthusiastic reactions from his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, who watched proudly.

Despite the widespread acclaim, the younger Sanders took a critical view of his own performance.

He graded himself with a C+ and acknowledged significant room for improvement across multiple areas of his game.

The former Colorado quarterback even offered an apology to his father during the broadcast for not fully executing what was asked of him.

“Sorry, Pops,” Sanders said. “I ain’t do what I was supposed to do fully, but, you know, we, we’ll live to see another opportunity.”

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His first scoring strike came in the second quarter, a connection with Kaden Davis that immediately energized his father.

Browns fans had reason for optimism watching both the elder Sanders’ enthusiasm and his son’s progress.

The rookie showed the kind of composure that could potentially end Cleveland’s long search for quarterback stability.

While many young players might celebrate such a debut, Sanders remains focused on the work ahead.

His perfectionist mindset suggests he understands what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The performance caught attention beyond football circles. NBA star LeBron James voiced his support after witnessing Sanders in action, adding to the chorus of praise.

That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

Sanders maximized his opportunity, even if he won’t admit it.

While his next chance for significant playing time remains unclear, Friday’s showing established him as a player worth watching in Cleveland’s future plans.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Had 4-Word Reaction To Shedeur's Debut