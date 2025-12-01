Browns Rookie Opens Up About Crucial Fumble On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep the San Francisco 49ers’ offense off the field for most of Sunday’s loss. Even when they did, the special teams unit didn’t do much to help their case.

That’s what happened when Gage Larvadain muffed a punt late in the game to set up short field position for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

Following the game, the undrafted rookie addressed the situation:

“Yeah, it hurts because you feel like the world is kinda crashing down on you, because this is what we do for a living. You just gotta be better. You really feel bad because you put them in a position to now make their job harder. I don’t feel bad for myself when something like that happens, you feel bad for your teammates,” Larvadain said.

Special Teams Struggles Continue To Haunt Browns

That sequence was a perfect example of how the Browns’ season has gone this year. Myles Garrett had just recorded his 19th sack of the season to get the Niners’ offense off the field, just for Larvadain and the special teams unit to set the team back again.

Special teams have been a major concern for quite a while now. Coordinator Bubba Ventrone was supposed to be a guru at that, but he hasn’t done much to justify keeping him around for much longer.

The Browns took a flier on Larvadain after an impressive training camp. Then, he was given punt and kick-return duties when veteran DeAndre Carter suffered an injury.

He has certainly shown flashes and can be a productive player. Given the current state of the wide receivers corps, he should even get a longer leash with the offense. However, ball security is job security, and every player has to make the most of the opportunities, especially those who don’t get to play that often.

The Browns will now take their 3-9 record for a date with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. Hopefully, their next game won’t be as sloppy as Sunday’s loss.

