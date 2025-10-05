Browns Nation

Sunday, October 5, 2025
Myles Garrett Speaks Out About Browns’ 1-4 Start

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-4 following a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, played in London.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first NFL start and displayed solid poise with two touchdown passes.

However, the offense stalled when it mattered most in the closing stretch.

For a Browns team already dealing with early-season struggles, this loss adds to the mounting frustration.

Defensive leader Myles Garrett spoke with reporters afterward, addressing the 1-4 record and the need for better execution.

“Always confident that you can bring it back. You don’t look too far ahead or look behind you, you just have to look at the next opponent and figure out how you can win that one,” Garrett said, via News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

Penalties once again limited Cleveland’s offensive production.

The Browns punted eight times and converted just three of 15 third-down attempts throughout the afternoon.

Despite the offensive issues, Garrett and the defense maintained their high standard, holding Minnesota to 97 rushing yards.

Cleveland forced two fumbles from running backs Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott, keeping the game competitive until the final moments.

The Browns held a 10-7 halftime advantage and entered the fourth quarter leading 17-14.

The Browns managed just one first down over the final 15 minutes, opening the door for Minnesota’s comeback.

As the Browns prepare for a road matchup against the Steelers, their focus shifts to getting their first regular-season win in Pittsburgh since 2003.

Browns Nation