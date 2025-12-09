Browns Rookie Quietly Notched Career-High In Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get the job done against another struggling team on Sunday. Losing to the Tennessee Titans may feel like a new low in a season that has been full of those.

However, there was a bit of a silver lining in the loss. Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger continued to show his dominance.

As pointed out by Cade Cracas on X, the rookie out of UCLA set yet another career-high in tackles.

“It casually flew under the radar that Carson Schwesinger recorded 13 tackles in today’s loss to the Titans. Truly impressive what the rookie out of UCLA has been able to do this year. He has seven games with over 10 tackles and is now up to 119 total tackles,” Cracas posted on X.

Schwesinger has already outplayed his draft stock.

The fact that people don’t even seem to be amazed by his performances anymore speaks volumes about the way he’s played so far. He’s a prime run-stopper, and he’s also held his ground in pass coverage.

The Browns’ rookie class has been one of the best we’ve seen in years, and we’re not talking only about the Browns. This might be one of the single greatest draft classes by any team in the history of the game.

And while the Browns used the No. 5 selection to get Mason Graham, Schwesinger has been the team’s most valuable draft pick so far. That’s not to say that Graham hasn’t been as good as advertised, but it’s just how good his fellow rookie has been. Schwesinger is the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

And if he continues on that trajectory, it shouldn’t be long before he’s also a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

