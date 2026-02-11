Browns Rookie Silences Doubters After Breakout Season

When the Cleveland Browns traded down in the last draft and selected Mason Graham, some fans were worried they had made a mistake. Now, nearly a year later, it’s become very clear that Cleveland made the right call by selecting the young defensive tackle.

On social media, the Browns praised their rookie star and listed all the ways he impressed during his first campaign. Now that the season is done, Graham is officially first among rookie defensive linemen in tackles, second among rookies in defensive stops, and tied for third among rookies in quarterback pressures.

To make matters even better, the only rookie with more defensive stops is Graham’s teammate, Carson Schwesinger.

“Plenty to love about our first-rounder’s first season,” the Browns posted on X.

plenty to love about our first-rounder's first season

Graham had 28 tackles and a half a sack throughout his 17 games this season. Even though it was his first year, he was a crucial part of the team’s excellent defense and would regularly open paths for Myles Garrett to zero in on the QB.

The season ended on a high note, but Graham entered the year with a lot of concerns surrounding him. Unfortunately, his first part of the season wasn’t incredible, and there were talks of him potentially being a bust.

But Graham turned things around, and his post-bye week work was consistently strong. He still has room to grow, but he is clearly on the right path, and his remarkable numbers and accomplishments prove that.

Graham ended up being just one of the many terrific pieces to come out of the 2025 NFL draft class, and he is further proof that the Browns did very well with their selections. But now he has to face the daunting task of building upon what he accomplished during such a powerful rookie season.

One of the things the Browns do well is their defense, and Graham has already shown he’s a major asset. The fact that he has faced adversity, dug deep, and turned things around gives many fans confidence that he is going to remain reliable next season. His first year was a whirlwind, with worries, criticisms, and ups and downs.

Graham came out of it looking great, and the Browns are hoping he will show even more next year.

