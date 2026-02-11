Former Player Names College Prospect Browns Can’t Pass On

The Cleveland Browns already have a very robust defensive unit, but they could possibly make it even better in the upcoming NFL draft. While speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor revealed what he wants the Browns to do in the draft.

With a choice that might surprise some, he said Cleveland should zero in on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with their best selection and then look at offensive line positions and wide receivers with their remaining picks.

“Caleb Downs No. 1, and then the next three picks are O-Line and wide receiver. That’s talent that you can’t pass. I feel like the top-end of the O-Line and wide receiver [prospects] is not that great,” Taylor said.

"Caleb Downs. The next three picks are OL and WR." #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 says if you see generational, you draft generational.

Downs isn’t a name that has been linked to the Browns much during the pre-draft process, but he does possess some key features that could open up the defense even more. He is swift on his feet, with a quick burst that allows him to process the field fast.

He has a mental game that allows him to figure out what he is doing before the ball is snapped.

Downs is a two-time All-American, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and a 2024 National champion. Last season, he had 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a sack.

Far too often, NFL rookies have to learn and build the sort of instincts that will assist them throughout the rest of their careers. Many analysts and experts point out that Downs already has that and would be ready to contribute on day one, just like he has for Alabama and Ohio State.

However, is he really worth the Browns’ top draft pick? If they went with Downs, they would punt on improving their offense until later selections. For a team that obviously needs to improve its offensive line, this might be seen as a big misstep.

Downs has been earning buzz as the draft has drawn closer, so he is going to get attention from teams beyond Cleveland.

Therefore, now is the time for them to really evaluate him and decide what they want to do.

