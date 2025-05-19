Browns Rookie Uses 1 Word To Describe Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans almost had to deal with losing superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason after he publicly requested a trade before eventually signing a massive contract extension that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

One of Cleveland’s goals this offseason was to ensure the team doesn’t go 3-14 again by adding some improvements up front to help Garrett out, and one of his high-profile rookie teammates used one word to describe the All-Pro, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“He’s a freak,” Mason Graham said. “I want to surround myself by him. He’s done it at the highest level for a long time and is the best at what he does. That’s a good guy to look up to.”

Graham, a defensive tackle who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will be expected to anchor the Browns’ defense for a decade, likely after Garrett’s career has come and gone.

Fans will hope he can soak up everything he can as long as they are teammates.

It’s great to hear that Graham is looking forward to learning from Garrett, as he is likely the most talented young defensive lineman Garrett has had as a teammate.

Graham dominated at Michigan, leading one of the best defenses in the country to a national title in the 2023 season, and Browns fans will be expecting the same level of production.

While many were excited about the idea of Cleveland drafting Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, Graham is anything but a consolation prize after trading down.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns' 2026 Draft Plans