Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns made a huge deal in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not taking Travis Hunter was a big blow, but getting an additional first-rounder in next year’s quarterback-heavy draft sweetened the deal.

Now, with one young quarterback and two rookie signal-callers on their roster, they will have one season to determine whether one of them has what it takes to be their guy for the future.

If not, they will be right back in the quarterback market.

According to a report by Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Browns are taking on this season with a risk-free approach at the quarterback position, as they will either roll with one of their youngsters or pursue someone else with one of their two first-round picks:

“The Browns believe between their own first-round pick in 2026 and Jacksonville’s (likely to be high), they can find a QB in the draft. If something happens and Kenny Pickett revives his career or one of the rookies surprises and becomes an effective starter, they can use the pair of first-rounders in 2026 to fill other needs,” Pluto wrote.

As of now, Texas star QB Arch Manning is considered to be the prize QB in 2026, and he’s the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

The Browns could package both of their first-round selections to move up and get Manning, assuming they don’t have the worst record in the league.

Penn State’s Drew Allar is another appealing option, but there will be plenty to choose from in 2026.

Needless to say, a lot can change during the college football season.

Even so, the team will hope that one of the players they have on their roster will be good enough to make them pivot and use those two picks to bolster other areas of the roster.

NEXT:

Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Firm Stance On QB Rumors