Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t won many games this season. And, judging by their remaining schedule, chances are that they may not win many more games.

However, it hasn’t all been bad in Cleveland. At least, the rookies have looked like legitimate building blocks for many more years to come.

Notably, that’s especially the case with Quinshon Judkins. The rookie second-round pick has been one of the most impressive young running backs in the game.

In fact, as pointed out by ChargersMuse on X, he’s currently leading all rookies in rushing yards per game.

“Top 10 Rookies Rushing Yards per game this season 1. Quinshon Judkins — 65.3,” ChargersMuse posted on X.

At 65.3 rushing yards per contest, the rookie out of Ohio State has been better than Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, both of whom were taken ahead of him in the NFL Draft.

Judkins’ numbers would’ve been even more impressive if the Browns had a somewhat functional passing game. His production took a big dip when Dillon Gabriel was at the helm, but he’s gone back up now that Shedeur Sanders took the reins of the offense.

Judkins had some big shoes to fill in Cleveland. Letting Nick Chubb go was a big blow to the fans, and he was going to be measured to a certain standard of greatness.

He may not have Chubb’s elite breakaway speed, but he makes up for that with patience to find gaps in all levels of the defense, and he’s a big play waiting to happen on every snap.

The Browns struck gold with him, and he’s only going to keep getting better.

NEXT:  Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders
