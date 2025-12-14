Insider Predicts Surprising Result For Browns-Bears Game

The Cleveland Browns might be thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft and the offseason right now. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’ve waved the white flag.

The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, might be a little desperate. The loss to the Green Bay Packers knocked them from the top of the NFC North, and they’re no longer in control of their destiny.

That’s why NFL insider Benjamin Solak believes that the Browns will pull an upset over the Bears on Sunday.

“The Browns beat the Bears. The Browns’ run defense leads the league in success rate, and it has the capacity to force the Bears into a game script they haven’t seen in months: one with a lot of third-and-longs. With bitter cold weather in Chicago and wide receiver Rome Odunze limited in practice this week, the Bears’ passing attack won’t be able to sustain a big day if the running game disappears. This could be a 10-6 type of win for the Browns,” Benjamin Solak wrote.

Truth be told, that’s not a far-fetched prediction. Caleb Williams has struggled with accuracy this season, and while the Bears’ offensive line is much better, Williams is prone to turning the ball over and making bad decisions under pressure.

The Browns have an elite defensive front, and this unit should do just enough to at least keep the team in contention. Of course, it takes much more than that, and Shedeur Sanders will have to keep the chains in motion, but the offense has looked much better with him at the helm.

This team may not make the playoffs this season, and they clearly have a lot of work to do.

Still, they can play spoiler and prove that they’re better than their record shows.

