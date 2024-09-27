Browns Rule Out 4 Players For Raiders Game

The Cleveland Browns are going through it in the injury department lately and have seen multiple stars go down early in the year, while other stars have been fighting their way back from severe injuries suffered last season.

At 1-2, the Browns are facing a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 4 and will need all the help they can get given the fact that four key players were recently ruled out for the Week 4 matchup.

Analyst Ari Meirov shared on X that the Browns have officially ruled out tight end David Njoku, tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, and running back Pierre Strong for the Raiders game.

Additionally, the team placed All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller on injured reserve earlier in the week, so the team will have to find some creative ways to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson and get this stagnant running game going.

Wills made his debut in Week 3 and suffered a knee injury in the loss to the New York Giants, a particularly troubling development given that he had just come back from a knee injury suffered last season.

Conklin is dealing with a hamstring injury in his quest to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of last season, and both he and Wills could be back on the shelf for some time and leave the Browns continuing to patch things together at offensive tackle.

Njoku will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury while Strong will miss his second straight game after exiting early from the Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 2, leaving Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman to handle the backfield work.

