Browns Safety To Retire At End Of 2024 Season

While the 2024 NFL regular season has yet to be played, one Browns athlete is already looking toward the 2025 season.

That future does not include playing football after this year, however.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared on Twitter that safety Rodney McLeod announced he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, ending a 13-year career.

“This is the last lap for me,” McLeod told viewers of the NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” program Monday according to Weiskopf.

#Browns safety Rodney McLeod will retire following the 2024 season. "This is the last lap for me," McLeod said Monday during an appearance on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access." pic.twitter.com/F1h4Ke8okA — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 14, 2024

McLeod was an undrafted free agent signing for the Rams following the 2012 draft.

The 33-year-old safety played four seasons with the Rams before joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

McLeod had his best season with Philadelphia in 2016 as he recorded 83 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

After a six-year stint with the Eagles, the defensive back joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and at age 31 had his best pro season to date.

For the Colts, McLeod recorded 96 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

By signing with the Browns, McLeod reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as the duo worked together in Philadelphia.

McLeod joined Cleveland last season and played in 10 games for the Browns, notching 29 tackles for the team’s top-ranked defense.

The safety suffered a season-ending torn bicep during Cleveland’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, prematurely ending McLeod’s season for the second time in his career.

Through 12 seasons, McLeod has recorded 717 tackles, 18 interceptions, and 61 pass deflections for four different teams.

The 5-foot-10 athlete played collegiately at the University of Virginia, finishing his four-year stint with the Cavaliers with 190 tackles, six interceptions, and 17 pass deflections.

NEXT:

Analyst Identifies 1 WR Who Browns Could Cut