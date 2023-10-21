Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Safety Uses 1-Word To Describe Jim Schwartz

Browns Safety Uses 1-Word To Describe Jim Schwartz

By

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz, the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, has been making waves and headlines so far in the 2023 NFL season.

Cleveland’s defense is regarded as one of the best defenses in the league, and it’s due in no small part to Jim Schwartz.

In addition to bringing a dominant 4-3 defensive structure with a Wide 9 scheme to Cleveland, Schwart’s confidence and charisma are rubbing off on his players.

In a recent interview with James Palmer of the NFL Report, Browns safety Rodney McLeod was asked to describe Jim Schwartz in a single word.

McLeod used the word “real,” to describe Schwartz.

According to McLeod, Schwart is “the realest man you’re going to get … 1,000% of the time.”

McLeod, who has played under Schwartz in the past, said that, in addition to being real and absolutely honest, Schwartz is fiery, confident, and compassionate.

He coaches up his players and tells them the honest and brutal truth when necessary, but will also love them up when they need a boost.

Schwartz was the head coach for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013, then proceeded to become the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

After taking a year off from coaching, Schwartz returned to the sidelines as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 through 2021.

Schwartz then spent a year in Tennessee as the senior defensive assistant before getting hired as the DC for the Cleveland Browns.

Although the season is still young, Schwartz has lit a fire under the Cleveland defense and has played a crucial role in the team’s early success.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jalin Coblentz

I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is the Cleveland Browns.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Says 1 Teammate Is 'As Strong As They Come'

4 mins ago

browns helmets

Browns Veteran Discusses The Importance Of Being Physical

1 hour ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Week 7 Game Prediction: Browns At Colts

1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Why Deshaun Watson Must Play This Sunday

1 hour ago

cleveland browns team records

Graphic Shows The Browns' Playoff Chances If They Beat The Colts

16 hours ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Explains How Jim Schwartz's Scheme Has Helped 1 Defender

16 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gives An Update On Deshaun Watson

16 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Makes His Thoughts Clear On 'Best In The World' Mantra

16 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Praises David Njoku For Important Skill

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Praises Browns' Defensive Job Against 49ers

20 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Executive Praises 1 Browns Position Group

21 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Praises 'Disruptive' Browns Defender

22 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Show Deshaun Watson Taking The Field Again

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement On Facing Jonathan Taylor

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest On His Plans For This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Makes Strong Claim On Deshaun Watson's Season

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Champion Explains How Browns Were Able To Stop 49ers

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Florio Makes Strong Claim About Browns Defense This Season

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Praises 1 Impactful Figure For The 2023 Browns

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Notes 1 Defensive Player's Growth This Season

3 days ago

Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Plans For P.J. Walker

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Analyst Explains Why 49ers Game Was Meaningful For Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Myles Garrett Says 1 Teammate Is 'As Strong As They Come'

No more pages to load