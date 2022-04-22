Browns Schedule Set To Be Released May 12th

Cleveland Browns fans have less than a month to wait for the release of the 2022 Browns schedule.

The NFL announced that the schedule for all 32 teams will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM EDT on the NFL Network.

However, each team will release its first home opponent at 6:00 PM that same evening as part of the several teaser events the NFL is conducting with the schedule release.

The other teaser events begin on April 28 at the NFL Draft when the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game scheduled for September 15 is announced.

This will be the first game hosted by Amazon Prime Video as part of its takeover of TNF.

Another teaser event will happen on May 4 when all of the international games will be announced; the Browns are not selected to play an international game this season.

Lastly, there will be “select” games released on May 9 so that may or may not include Browns games.

We Already Know The Opponents

Back in January, we found out who the Browns’ opponents are for 2022 and which teams the Browns will play at home and away.

They are as follows:

AFC North rivals (6 games): 2 games each with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers NFC South opponents (4 games): Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers AFC East opponents (4 games): Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets Miscellaneous (3 games): Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders

Games With Renewed Interest In Light Of Offseason Events

An unretired Tom Brady comes to Cleveland when the Buccaneers take on the Browns.

Deshaun Watson will lead the Browns against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Houston.

Conclusion

The NFL, in its infinite marketing prowess, has figured out a way to make the 2022 schedule release an ongoing event that spans weeks.

It will be interesting to see how many prime time slots the Browns get on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games.

There will be plenty of intrigue around the rebuilt Browns so the team could get several games in those timeslots.