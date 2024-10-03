Browns See 2 OL Return To Practice Thursday

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a banged-up unit to start the 2024 NFL regular season.

As many as four of last year’s five starters – all who returned this season – have been out at least one game with injuries during the start of this year.

With that in mind, the Browns may have received some good news on Thursday when two of the team’s offensive tackles – Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills – were able to return to practice.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared a video on X of the tackles taking the practice field on Thursday after both missed Wednesday’s practice session.

#Browns Jack Conklin and Jed Wills practiced on Thursday after missing Wednesday pic.twitter.com/d2Dw2QZ6pZ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 3, 2024

In the video Greetham shared, Conklin is seen in the background working against Roy Mbaeteka, an offensive lineman on the practice squad.

Wills is working against practice squad athletes Lorenzo Thompson and Sebastian Gutierrez in the foreground of the video.

With Wills and Conklin out, backup James Hudson has stepped into a starting role through three of the four games this season while second-year athlete Dawand Jones has started all four contests this year.

Jones, Wills, and Conklin all suffered season-ending knee surgeries last year and spent significant time in the offense rehabbing to play this season.

Wills has played in one contest already this season, earning the start against the New York Giants in Week 3.

Conklin, however, has not played a contest since last year as he suffered a hamstring injury that prevented him from joining Wills back in the starting lineup against the Giants.

